Microsoft Flight Simulator increasingly hyper-realistic: screenshots and weather system

The work of the developers of ASOBO, engaged in shaping an incredibly ambitious flight simulator with a graphic component that aims at hyperrealism.

Currently in the lead phase for a select group of gamers, Microsoft Flight Simulator has finally returned to show itself in new screenshots made by users. As usual, the images capture breathtaking panoramas and different types of aircraft, destined to be guided by the community of enthusiasts. From deserts to valleys enriched by suggestive wind turbines that stand out white on the horizon. Directly at the bottom of this news, you can therefore view a new round of screenshots of Microsoft Flight Simulator: what do you think?

Together with the new graphic material, the Asobo team has chosen to present some new details on what will be the weather forecast system present in the game. Each area of ​​the virtual world has been divided by the development team into sections, each of which will see its own climate in action, recreated thanks to a combination of elements such as temperature, wind speed, humidity, pressure, probability of rain or snowfall. The Microsoft Flight Simulator weatherhowever, it will not only vary through horizontal progression in space, but also vertically: Asobo has in fact developed several meteorological "layers", which extend up to the stratosphere.

Recently, the software house illustrated how the Microsoft Flight Simulator navigation systems work.