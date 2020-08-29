Microsoft Flight Simulator in spectacular screenshots: patch coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised by the developers of Asobo Studio, news arrives on the next update of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is not far away for publication.

Through a communication to the players, the software house has in fact confirmed that the update will be made available during the next week. Unfortunately, once again a precise date has not been indicated, but reassurances reaffirm that the wait is nearing the end. The priorities of the Microsoft Flight Simulator update, highlights Asobo, will be essentially two: to eliminate the problems during the installation and reduce cases of crash of the game.

To pass the wait that separates us from the arrival of the update, the development team has released new and impressive ones screenshot by Microsoft Flight Simulator. The shots, taken by the community active in the virtual skies of the title, are truly remarkable: you can view some examples directly at the bottom of this news. From warm sunsets to tropical seas, passing through stormy skies, the pilots of Microsoft Flight Simulator they are ready to go to any latitude and even to cross hurricanes!

At the moment, the flight simulator from the next gen facility is available exclusively on PC, but the team recently reiterated that Microsoft Flight Simulator will also arrive on Xbox consoles in the near future.