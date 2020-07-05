Microsoft Flight Simulator in flight: new hyper-realistic images from the game world

Share it:

Waiting to discover the period in which the final version of the game will see the light on the gaming market, the development team of Microsoft Fligt Simulator allows the public to take a further look at the ambitious production.

Through a new update published on the official website of the flight simulator, new images of the game have been disseminated, immortalized by the many users currently engaged in testing the potential of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Over the past few months, the title of ASOBO has accustomed enthusiasts to a very high level of graphic quality and level of detail. This is not denied in this sense either new round of shots, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

L'hyperrealism Microsoft Flight Simulator shows itself in action both in the landscapes rebuilt in the game and recreated with great fidelity and in the details related to the structure and aesthetics of the aircraft with which it will be possible to sail the skies of this new exclusive of the House of Redmond. Among the elements that the development team also wanted to recreate with particular fidelity we also find the airports of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will be present in the final version of the game in a truly impressive number.