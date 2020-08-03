Microsoft Flight Simulator in action in 4K: the wonder of aircraft and airports

Share it:

The date of publication of the ambitious is approaching Microsoft Flight Simulator, the latest effort of the Asobo developers, who have shaped an experience capable of surprising for its scope and graphic quality.

With over 37,000 airports, 2 million cities and the implementation of a system of dynamic variation of conditions weather, the simulator offers an immersive experience that aims to offer a feeling of extreme realism. On board a vast selection of aircraft, players will be able to sail the skies of planet Earth, contemplating the panorama below and taking part in short sections or long adventurous journeys.

To present the fleet of aircraft and select it airports created with passion by the developers of Asobo, Microsoft has released a new trailer of the game, which highlights its photorealism thanks to a resolution in 4K. As always, you can view the movie directly at the opening of this news: what do you think of this further taste of Microsoft Flight Simulator?

Recall that at the debut of the game on PC there are only a few weeks left: the release is in fact set for the next August 18. Later, confirmed Asobo, Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on Xbox One. In addition, the opportunity to enjoy the title in virutal reality will not be missing: in the future, VR support for Microsoft Flight Simulator will also arrive.