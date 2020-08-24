Microsoft Flight Simulator: Huge turnover expected between peripherals, GPUs and VR sets

Share it:

The new sector analysis carried out by Jon Peddie Research focuses on Microsoft Flight Simulator: the JPD report foresees a huge and multi-year turnover, linked to the inevitable hardware updates that will be required by the new blockbuster of the Xbox Game Studios.

JPR senior analyst Ted Pollack explains that “Flight simulators are incredibly demanding in terms of processing capacity, and they are also formidable tools that reward configurations capable of handling high resolutions, perhaps with large displays and the use of sets for Virtual Reality”.

According to Pollack, but also to all those in the sector who reviewed the latest project signed by Asobo studios in collaboration with Microsoft, “When a new flight simulator is launched, the hardware that allows these titles to run at maximum settings and highest graphics presets does not yet exist”.

The JPR report rattles off a whole series of data relating to the warm welcome received at the launch by Microsoft Flight Simulator and concludes by predicting that the title will generate, between now and the next three years, a turnover of well 2.6 billion dollars, corresponding to the current exchange rate at approx 2.2 billion euros.

According to analysts at Jon Peddie Research, the title’s popularity and extreme loyalty from flight sim fans will lead both new and old fans of this genre of digital experiences to spend that money on the purchase of latest generation video cards, of “specialized” controllers (as joystick and pedal), by high performance monitor and of VR viewers. And this, without considering the possible arrival of Flight Simulator on Xbox One and Series X.

