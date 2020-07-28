Microsoft Flight Simulator: how to register for the Closed Beta

Share it:

Over the past week, Microsoft and Asobo Studio have released numerous announcements regarding the release date and publication of the physical editions of Flight Simulator, coming August 18 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. In addition, the date of the last Closed Beta, which will begin on July 30, has also been announced.

Microsoft has confirmed that access to the Closed Beta will be guaranteed to all those who have been lucky enough to also participate in the numerous versions of the alpha of the game, but in addition many invitations will be sent, to involve as many users as possible in the free trial.

To have a chance to be contacted and take part in the Flight Simulator Beta, all you have to do is sign up for the Xbox Insider, the Microsoft application whose members can preview access to updates, Alpha and Beta versions of games and the operating system, both on Xbox consoles and on PC. To connect your Microsoft account to Xbox Insider, download the relevant one application from the store and log in: after doing so, you will find on the home page a list of all the previews you can request to subscribe to, including the Flight Simulator Closed Beta. Unfortunately there is no guarantee that all those who request to access the Beta of the new Asobo Studio title will be satisfied, since Microsoft has not released statements that clarify this aspect.

We remind you that the last iteration of Flight Simulator will arrive on the market both digitally and in physical version, with a total of 10 DVDs on PC and an illustrated manual. Did you know that the Microsoft simulator will contain over 37,000 airports?