Microsoft Flight Simulator: how to create a Flight Plan

Route planning before take-off is one of the core activities to learn within Flight Simulator, as if neglected it could prevent you from finishing your flight, for example due to lack of fuel. So here is a guide to learn how to create a correct flight plan.

As soon as you go to the selection menu of the airplane to use for the flight, the world map will be displayed flow of the vehicle you have chosen, in terms of kilometers that you can travel with a full tank of fuel.

Next, you will need to select an airport of departure and an airport of destination, complete with a gate and take-off and landing runway to be used at your discretion; you can choose them either by searching for them by name in the appropriate search bars, or by their unique identification code.

Under the selected aircraft icon you will find a menu, in which you can select the type of navigation you want to use for your flight:

GPS – draws a simple straight line from departure to destination: recommended only for short trips and that do not require any intermediate stopovers to refuel

– create a custom route through a series of intermediate points to cross Low Altitude Routes – recommended routes for smaller and lighter aircraft, especially recommended for short trips and without intermediate stopovers

– recommended routes for smaller and lighter aircraft, especially recommended for short trips and without intermediate stopovers High Altitude Routes – recommended routes only for airliners and business jets, the only aircraft that are actually able to reach altitudes around 40 thousand feet

Once finished, and after selecting runways and instruments to be used during take-off and landing, you can select the Navigation Log to check the position of all waypoint and, if you wish, change the altitude cruise (we recommend again not to select a value that your plane may not be able to reach without problems). By clicking on a waypoint you can remove it from your route, and through the filter menu you can instead add new ones to your liking, so you can be sure to fly over an area you care about.

At this point you have everything you need to get started: click on Fly, and the plan created up to now will be loaded onto your aircraft’s on-board computer, ready to be consulted at any time during your journey.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the Flight Simulator review, and the guide to change the livery of your plane before flight.