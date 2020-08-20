Microsoft Flight Simulator: how to change the plane's livery

Share it:

With the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on the market, throngs of enthusiasts are ready to finally fly again. Whether you are one of them, or you just want to enjoy a few moments of relaxation while enjoying the fantastic views of the title, read on to find out how to change the color of your plane's livery.

Although Microsoft and Asobo Studio's plan for the gradual release of additional content, which also includes new skin and livery packs, has not yet been fully clarified, we know with certainty that, starting today, August 19, and until 30 September, all players will be able to redeem for free a first package of cosmetic items, called Aviators Club. We absolutely advise you to hurry up and redeem the package by the end of the offer, as subsequently the liveries it contains may no longer be available, or you may see them offered for sale in the form of microtransactions, both of which are avoidable prospects by redeeming a copy of the package the first time. possible.

Once you have at least one livery at your disposal, all you have to do to equip it and make it active will be select it when choosing the aircraft in the pre-flight menu, the World Map from which you will also have to select the departure and arrival airports and all the other settings to customize your experience: then go to the section dedicated to choosing the aircraft for the flight, and from here proceed to the livery menu to set the one you prefer and make it active.

After carrying out this brief procedure, just launch the game and the plane with which you have decided to embark on the journey will show the color and skin you have chosen for it on it.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the review of Microsoft Flight Simulator. We also recommend not to miss the wonderful launch trailer for the game, which shows the islands of the Pacific.