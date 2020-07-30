Microsoft Flight Simulator: graphics at the limit of photorealism in 4K Video Preview!

Share it:

The flight simulator of ASOBO is Microsoft aims at new technological goals, and seems decidedly able to dictate unprecedented standards of photorealism.

After having fascinated the videogame audience for months thanks to screenshots capable of outlining the image of a production with an incredibly ambitious reach, Microsoft Flight Simulator. After being able to test the title dedicated to lovers of the skies, Everyeye's editorial staff is ready to tell you about the first impressions aroused by the intriguing title, which seems ready to surprise the community of video game lovers with its advanced technical and graphic sector.

With over 37,000 airports in Microsoft Flight Simulator, Asobo actually aims to offer one realistic reproduction of the entire planet, ready to be flown freely. To describe the incredible extent of the work done by the development team, which has been able to count on the potential offered by the Project Azure servers of the Redmond House, we have therefore created a rich Video Preview in 4K. As usual, you can view the video directly at the opening of this news, or move momentarily on the Everyeye YouTube channel. In both cases, we wish you a good vision!

In addition to the video, you can also view one directly below selection of images taken from Microsoft Flight Simulator: what do you think of the title?