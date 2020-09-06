Microsoft Flight Simulator: Flight Lessons on Twitch, new series from 6 September

Share it:

Microsoft Flight Simulator is flying very high: a few weeks after its launch, the simulation of Asobo Studio has managed to attract over a million gamers.

An amazing result, which prompted us to plan a series of live shows with the aim of enticing many new people to approach the product. Since the tutorial proposed by the developers does not properly examine all types of flight and the functionalities of the multiple planes, we will start a path to introduce the basic concepts even to those not accustomed to the genre.

The digital pilot will guide you on this journey Lorenzo Mosna, one of the historical signatures of Italian videogame journalism and already active on its Twitch Loreska channel, to which we recommend you subscribe. The first episode will air on Everyeye’s Twitch channel tomorrow September 6 at 9pm, and will be titled “Tutorial on planning and executing an IFR flight”. Lorenzo will set the routes and choose the take-off and approach procedures to the airports. IFR, for the uninitiated, stands for “Instrument Flight Rules”, which is a set of procedures designed to allow aircraft to fly even in conditions of poor visibility, in which pilots are unable to clearly see obstacles, terrain or other aircraft in flight. In conditions of this type, navigation and control of the aircraft are made possible by the on-board instrumentation.

In renewing the invitation to tomorrow night at 21:00 on the Twitch channel of Everyeye, we already anticipate that the next episodes will focus on IFR flights at night, on planning and flight to sight (VFR or Visual Flight Rules), on ditching procedures and will offer tutorials for all the most used aircraft (Cessna Citation CJ3, Airbus A320, Cessna 172 G100, Beechcraft King Air 350i). Do not miss!