Microsoft Flight Simulator flies to the nextgen with new gameplay videos

The youtuber Jose Carlos is participating in the Alpha testing phase of Microsoft Flight Simulator and, in spite of any non-disclosure agreement signed with the Redmond house, has published over half an hour of gameplay scenes taken from the ambitious Asobo simulator.

The double game video proposed by the content creator on YouTube allows us to appreciate theincredible scalability of the graphics engine Microsoft Flight Simulator and Asobo's efforts, in concert with Xbox Game Studios, to recreate the whole surface of the Earth and the physical model that will manage the atmosphere.

Based on the work done by Asobo and Microsoft, the American company aims to recreate a open source model of the planet within the next five years: from an exquisitely videogame profile, the new videos offer us an overview of the interface, the controls, the aircraft to be piloted and their aerodynamics. There is also no shortage of ingame situations in which it is possible to observe the changes to the aircraft behavior during a storm.

The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator should take place in the second half of 2020 on PC and, presumably, Xbox One, with subsequent launch on Xbox Series X and support for Ray Tracing. In any case, the title will be free for Xbox Game Pass members and it can also be used on mobile systems thanks to Microsoft Azure cloud technology.