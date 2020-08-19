Microsoft Flight Simulator flies to PC: the launch video shows the islands of the Pacific

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Celebrating the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator and the stellar ratings of the first reviews, Asobo studios pack a video that takes us to Oceania to admire the dream landscapes of Australia and the Pacific islands.

The trailer "Around the World", presumably the first of a long series, offers French developers the opportunity to show off their work with Xbox Game Studios to recreate the entire earth's surface with a level of detail that to define photorealistic would be almost offensive, considering the use of photogrammetry techniques more advanced and, above all, the enormous amount of data guaranteed by Azure servers and collaborations with the most important companies in civil aeronautics.

Give her pitcairn to the island of Bora Bora, passing through the samoa and the breathtaking views of the cities of Sydney is Wellington, the video given to us by the authors of A Plague Tale Innocence is a real boon for those who, after the initial Microsoft Flight Simulator training phase, are looking for dream scenarios to head towards at the controls of their aircraft.

Before leaving you to the trailer above, we remind those who follow us that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Microsoft Flight Simulator, with all the considerations and analyzes of Alessio Ferraiuolo on this extraordinary project with a nextgen soul.