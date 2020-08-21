Microsoft Flight Simulator: Download hours do not affect refunds, Valve clarifies

Share it:

A few days ago Microsoft Flight Simulator arrived on a PC that is amazing not only for the quality of its experience, but also for the large download size.

On Steam, downloading 127 GB of data it is managed in a rather particular way. Immediately after the purchase, a client of just 532 MB is installed: the remaining package of files is downloaded in the form of an update within the game menu. While this is happening, the Steam hour counter advances, thus increasing the play time.

If you are a regular user of Valve’s platform, then you know well that the number of hours is taken into consideration for any eventual granting a refund. Specifically, to get back the entire amount paid by a user cannot exceed 2 hours of play. In the case of Microsoft Flight Simulator, this limit can be greatly exceeded by most users while they are waiting for the download, without even once entering the cockpit of one of the hundreds of airplanes included in the situation.

Technically, this would make it impossible to accept a refund request, but thankfully Valve specified that the number of hours spent in the menu waiting for the game to download will not be taken into consideration for the purposes of assigning the refund. This was declared by the Vice President of the Marketing division, Doug Lombardi: “The time your machine takes to download additional content will not count towards the Steam Refund Policy”. He then added: “We are working with Microsoft to see if you can improve the download experience“, without however providing further details.

Have you already purchased the Asobo Studio simulation? If you are still determined, then we recommend that you read our Microsoft Flight Simulator review.