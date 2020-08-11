Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming: Over 120GB of space to land on PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is now just over a week before the publication of Microsoft Flight Simulator, an ambitious flight simulator with a hyper-realistic approach developed by Asobo Studio.

To prepare for the debut of the title, initially expected exclusively on PC, the players will have to make every effort to prepare an adequate landing strip. From the card dedicated to the game on the Microsoft Store we learn that the game size will be of some importance: among the available space requirements we speak specifically of ben 127.01 GB. A value that is not without entity, which reveals the ambition of the project signed by the developers of Asobo.

With over 37,000 airports in the game world and the desire to shape an engaging replica of the experience of flying over our planet aboard a vast selection of aircraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released exclusively on PC next Tuesday 18th August. The production, however, will not remain confined to the hardware: in the future, indeed, it will also populate the catalogs of the console universe. Microsoft and the development team have already confirmed that Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on Xbox One.

This further version of the game, which is already in development, however, will not be the only novelty planned for the title ASOBO. In fact, VR support will be introduced on Microsoft Flight Simulator by the end of 2020.