Microsoft Flight Simulator and fun beyond realism with the Landing Challenges

The developers of the Asobo team take advantage of the launch of the Closed Beta of Microsoft Flight Simulator to reveal the unprecedented Landing Challenges and thus reiterating the presence of many gameplay elements that will help make this title fun and accessible for all fans.

The update that accompanies the opening of the new beta testing phase introduces well 22 Landing Challenges to take place in the skies of eight international airports. To shape these activities, the Asobo guys have created missions that put a strain on virtual pilots between adverse weather conditions and some of the most inaccessible airstrips on the planet, such as that of theLukla airport, reachable between Nepal mountains after making an extremely technical and, therefore, dangerous maneuver.

Always thanks to the latest update of the Closed Beta of Microsoft Flight Simulator you can access 4 flight tutorials additional, to missions Bush Trips with flights over long distances and to new aircraft, such as the Icon at% which allows landings in the water. Of particular interest is theimplementation of the IR Track which, with the aid of an infrared device, returns the movements made by the user to the screen to transpose them into the animations of the camera for a view inside the cockpit.

The final release of Microsoft Flight Simulator is scheduled for launch August 18 on PC, with immediate access to the catalog of titles available "free" by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass. In the intentions of Microsoft, the title should also arrive in the future on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, as well as on mobile systems through the Project xCloud servers.