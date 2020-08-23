Microsoft Flight Simulator: a fan goes hunting for UFOs flying over Area 51!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On board his tourist plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator, the youtuber ObsidianAnt has decided to fly over Area 51 to scan the skies in the hope of glimpsing the silhouette of an alien looking out of the porthole of a UFO: will he have succeeded in his feat?

The content creator thus headed for the (by now not too much) super-secret Nevada military base to understand if the latest digital reconstruction of the installation, carried out by Microsoft with modern satellite photogrammetry techniques, hides clues related to some extraterrestrial activity.

Well, after establishing a flight plan that led him to fly over the entire area, the youtuber does not seem to have tracked down any elements attributable to the presence of aliens, or of any activity (human or otherwise) that involves the use of unidentified aircraft.

In the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, ObsidianAnt even demonstrates that he has managed to obtain the landing authorization from the operators of the control tower of the room Nellis Air Force Range, the military airport of Area 51.

Once landed, the youtuber showed the different sectors in which the military installation is divided, again without finding any evidence of the presence of aliens, as well as of some kind of experimental aircraft or even of real spaceships subtracted from ours brothers of the stars. If the Fox Mulder in you does not intend to surrender to the evidence, you can always go hunting for aliens and UFOs near Area 51 by following this handy guide on how to create a Flight Plan in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Also on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find a special signed by Manuel Lai on the legend of Area 51, the most secret base in the world.