Microsoft could implement PC streaming in xCloud

Nvidia's new streaming service, GeForce NOW, has been a success since it has abandoned its beta phase and has been open to the public. To the point that some companies have been withdrawing their games from the service in order to renegotiate conditions.

All this, and although we will never know, it could be one of the reasons that has led Microsoft to want the same for its future Project xCloud. In effect, the service could allow us to stream PC.

In fact, according to journalist Brad Sams (we via Wccftech), which would have sources close to the company, Microsoft is already working on the technology that will allow it. In addition, your information suggests that there will be an announcement very soon, so we will not have to wait to get out of doubt about your sources.

This is exactly what Sams said: "Microsoft is working on that same technology, and it's coming. I hope they announce it soon, hopefully. I only know that Microsoft has the technology so you can enjoy a game from your computer and transmit it through xCloud to any type of device . ".

In any case, remember that right now xCloud is in its beta phase. Of course, it is expected to be released completely this year 2020. In the current tests, it is already possible to enjoy streaming games like Tekken 7, Devil May Cry 5, Gears 5 or, more recently, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Destiny among others.

Anyway, as we told you at the end of last year, Microsoft does not plan to launch exclusive games for this service. Therefore, it is expected to serve as a complement to enjoy our own catalog, but on any type of device. We will see if also anywhere, when 5G begins to be the norm in our country.

Sources: Wccftech / Brad Sams