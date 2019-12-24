Microsoft could buy a Polish studio according to a rumor

Share it:

At the moment it is only a rumor, but if it ends up being true, it would still be necessary to determine what study we would be talking about. What is clear is that there are indications that Microsoft He plans to continue acquiring studies in order to expand his Xbox Game Studios brand. The last of them could be, by the way, a Polish study.

And in that case, it is inevitable not to think of such important names as CD Projekt RED (although it seems more complicated), Techland, or even People Can Fly, who have already worked on sagas like Gears of War. The fact is that during his recent podcast, the Polish filmmaker Borys Nieśpielak (who directed a documentary about the development of the independent game We Are Alright) said that representatives of the Redmond company had been in the country.

Information that has now been translated by the Twitter user S3V8 (us via Gamingbolt). And as he says, Nieśpielak said he knew with certainty that Microsoft had spoken, at least, with a study. However, he also confirmed that it was unknown if any kind of deal had been closed.

„And another (rumor), which isn't a rumor. This is a confirmed thing, but the information are uncertain. Microsoft was shopping in Poland. It's not known if they bought someone. (…) It's known they were for sure in Poland. I know for sure that they talked to one studio. ”(2/4) – S3V8 🔙 X019 (@ _s3v8_) December 19, 2019

Another study that could not be ruled out for a possible acquisition is Bloober Team, the developers of Blair Witch and creators of the Layers of Fear series. Basically because Blair Witch himself came out earlier on Xbox One than on other platforms. Surely it will take time to get out of doubt, but the source of the information is quite interesting. Which would you like to be chosen if it ends up being true?

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter