The February 2020 update is now available for Xbox One. And the truth is that it is quite cool. More than anything because Microsoft has chosen to completely redesasapland the console's main menu. In this way, many processes have been streamlined to enjoy our favorite content, apart from improving aesthetics and including some quite interesting new features.

In any case, the new desasapland focuses on reviewing the Xbox One homepage, with frequently used games and applications available immediately. In addition, the new Home desasapland also includes the ability to add or remove rows to further customize that screen. Also, we now have quick access to Xbox Game Pass, Mixer and Microsoft Store.

This is a desasapland that Microsoft has been testing for more than six months and which greatly facilitates the task of finding the titles we want to play. On the other hand, beyond the changes in the home screen, it is now possible to decide how the different notifications appear on the screen. For example, to stop those notifications that block visibility when we play.

To make matters worse, Microsoft is also modifying the library of games and applications with this update. That way, the new icons for games with proof, as well as the icons for demos make it easier to differentiate them from complete games.

And finally, now you can also quickly see your best games and applications in the library. Oh, and from now on, all animated GIFs and images sent from Xbox apps for iOS, Android and Windows 10, can also be seen in conversations on an Xbox One.

