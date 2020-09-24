Microsoft buys ZeniMax and Bethesda: no risk of prosecution for dominant position

The Gamma Law law firm focused on the recent news of Microsoft that it buys ZeniMax and Bethesda: according to what is reported by the lawyers of the firm, the chances that Microsoft could receive an indictment for dominance after the acquisition of ZeniMax are to be considered practically nil.

As illustrated by the representatives of Gamma Law to the microphones of IGN.com, the$ 7.5 billion deal with which Microsoft is preparing to absorb the Rockville publisher (and the software houses of the Bethesda galaxy) should not violate any rules of the antitrust law in force in the United States.

The acquisition of ZeniMax by Microsoft, in fact, for the Gamma Law attorneys constitutes a case of “vertical, and not horizontal, merger as was the case with the Disney / Fox agreement, with two competitors in the same market ending up becoming a single entity. Conversely, the merger of Xbox and ZeniMax will involve a content distributor (the division Xbox from Microsoft) and a manufacturer (ZeniMax) “.

In concluding their analysis, Gamma Law’s attorneys point out how “Vertical mergers, referred to for the purposes of antitrust laws, have historically never been a problem for federal antitrust regulators. Of course, with this kind of merger you can always run into trouble if you create a monopoly that affects consumer choice and determines market prices. But these concerns are very low because there will continue to be independent competitors in the gaming industry “.

From a strictly playful point of view, Microsoft’s marriage with ZeniMax and Bethesda will result in a major expansion of the Xbox Game Studios, with the entry into the Xbox family of reality like ID Software The Arkane and intellectual property of the caliber of DOOM, The Elder Scrolls, RAGE, Quake, Dishonored and the future Starfield.