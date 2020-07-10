Microsoft buys WB Games? According to one analyst, she is the number one candidate

Share it:

As we know AT&T is trying to sell the Warner Bros gaming division and among the candidates for the acquisition there would be various companies including Microsoft, Activision, Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive.

According to a GlobalData analyst, the Redmond house would, however, have an advantage over other companies, at least as regards the interest on the card. Microsoft could also be part of the acquisition any agreements with the telecommunications giant AT&T (current owner of WB Games) related perhaps to 5G and to professional and gaming Cloud solutions, such as Project xCloud.

Warner Bros Games has a very successful IP library with a special respect for Batman, the latter franchise could allow Microsoft to compete with Sony and Spider-Man (Marvel / Disney) with regards to video games on superheroes.

As for the other names involved, according to the analyst of GlobalData Activision could be interested in the large IP park of WB Games despite having less experience than rivals in the management of licensed brands, however the liquidity of the giant could allow an acquisition of this type , valued at approx four billion dollars. Electronic Arts, on the other hand, has experience in managing these projects (think of Star Wars) while Take-Two seems to be perhaps the least suitable company considering the lack of experience in managing brands owned by other companies.