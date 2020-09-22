Microsoft buys Bethesda and ZeniMax, it’s official! The details on the acquisition

Microsoft announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, holding company that owns Bethesda Softworks among other companies and home to franchises such as DOOM, Skyrim and Wolfenstein.

In addition to Bethesda Softworks, Microsoft will purchase Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios, teams responsible for successful series such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake and Starfield. The acquisition cost $ 7.5 billion, about three times what you spent on Mojang and Minecraft.

It is unclear when the deal will be finalized but it is certainly a shock acquisition, with Microsoft gearing up to become the hugely successful franchise publisher. With this move, the Redmond house further broadens its horizons with Bethesda Softworks joining the Xbox family composed among others by Rare, Obsidian, 343 Industries, Mojang, Compulsion Games, Turn 100, Playground Games, inXile and The Initiative.

Phil Spencer, Todd Howard e Pete Hines they said they were satisfied with the acquisition and they are starting to plan a bright future together, the beginning of the new generation of consoles thus starts under a decidedly unexpected union, don’t you think?