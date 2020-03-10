Microsoft announces the Xbox Series X + Project xCloud presentation for next week

Share it:

After canceling their attendance at the GDC 2020 at Microsoft they have announced two days of talks that will be broadcast live by Mixer over the next week. One of them is called Xbox Series X + Project xCloud: A new chapter in gaming, leading to think that they could give new details about the next generation console.

Between March 17 and 18 we will have a list of talks and presentations of the company in which it seems that they will address the immediate future of its videogames division.

There will be talks from the technical team, from several Xbox Game Studios developers, from the ID @ Xbox program and news of some kind are expected in addition to the purely technical information that is usually offered in the GDC talks.

The talk about Xbox Series X and Project xCloud will take place on March 18 at 7:40 p.m. CET and at the moment it has not been detailed if there will be new information, but it is likely given that there has been no talk about how Xbox Series X will take advantage of xCloud till the date.

The list of talks is as follows (the schedules are in the Spanish peninsular time).

Day 1 (March 17)

18:00 Welcome to Game Stack Live!

18:25 How The Coalition made Gears 5 to be more accessible.

18:45 Building accessibility in your game – Accessibility usage guide on Xbox.

19:00 Panel: The changing nature of the video game industry today.

19:35 Panel: How to be internationally inclusive in your game.

20:15 What is Microsoft Game Stack?

20:30 The importance of games as a service.

9:00 Rare: Building Sea of ​​Thieves with the mentality of the game as a service.

9:35 What does it mean to conduct a study? – a conversation with Turn 10.

10:00 Maximize the impact and reach of your independent games with the ID @ Xbox team

Day 2 (March 18)

18:00 Previously in Game Stack Live.

18:15 How inXile used creative iteration to develop Wasteland.

18:40 Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of video game development.

19:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = A new chapter in gaming.

20:40 The spark of creativity that feeds Double Fine

9:20 What's new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading and more