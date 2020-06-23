Microsoft announces the closure of Mixer, the collaboration with Facebook Gaming is underway

Share it:

Microsoft has announced that it has started the process for closing Mixer, the live streaming service linked to the Xbox brand of the house of Redmond. The company will focus on the development of Project xCloud thanks to a new collaboration with Facebook Gaming.

Microsoft it will also facilitate the passage of its streamers to other platforms, favoring the transition in particular to Facebook Gaming. Starting from 22 July then, all the apps and sites related to Mixer will redirect users right to Facebook Gaming: "Starting today, Facebook Gaming will make it easy for anyone in the Mixer community to log in. We will work on the transition of the Mixer community in the coming weeks. Beginning July 22, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming. The transition of the Mixer community is a key part of a wider effort that Xbox and Facebook Gaming are undertaking, bringing new experiences and opportunities to Facebook where over 700 million people play, watch gameplay or interact with a group of each month. game".

Microsoft 's efforts will focus on developing Project xCloud, with the intention of bringing the service right on the Zuckerberg platform: "The key to this vision is our Project xCloud technology, which we see bringing games to all types of screens and windows in your life, including those of Facebook. Gaming is already part of our social fabric and Project xCloud can lead you to talk about a new type of game, whether it's a fun moment published by a friend, an announcement or a live stream. In the future, thanks to Project xCloud there will be one click between -I'm watching- and -I'm playing-".

Currently the Redmond giant has not provided precise details on the closure of Mixer and on the transition process to other platforms. It remains to be seen what will happen to the big names like Ninja and Shroud.