Microsoft and gaming: Phil Spencer convinced management to support the Xbox division

Phil Spencer he gave an interesting interview to the GameSpot editorial staff, during which he recalled a particular episode that characterized his career at Microsoft.

The anecdote dates back to the period in which he was named responsible for the Xbox division. Shortly after the promotion, Spencer revealed, he was contacted by Satya Nadella, the new CEO of Microsoft, who expressed considerable doubts about the company's permanence in the gaming sector. "Satya was transparent that there could have been a future where gaming wouldn't have been an industry in which Microsoft should have been present", Spencer told the editorial staff of GameSpot, underlining how the choice to ask the question openly was preferable to keeping these perplexities hidden.

After reflecting on the CEO's words, Phil Spencer decided to propose to invest in the sector with determination: "If we are going to stay in the gaming space, then be sure to to be fully involved. (…) We define who we are". A clear position in favor of maintaining the gaming sector among the important activities of the House of Redmond.

Recently, Phil Spencer, now one of the main faces of the Xbox universe, presented to the public Xbox Series X, the vision of the next-gen according to Microsoft. The event was followed by several statements, including the desire to speed up access to Xbox Game Pass games.