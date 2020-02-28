Entertainment

Microsoft and Epic Games also leave the GDC because of the coronavirus

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Big names keep falling from confirmations for the GDC 2020 Now that Microsoft Game Stack has announced that the spread of COVID-19 has led them to cancel their attendance at the event.

More major developers announce they will not be at GDC.

After an in-depth analysis of the guide of global health authorities and taking extreme precautions, we have made the difficult decision not to participate in the Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco, "the company wrote in its blog.

To compensate for this absence, Microsoft Game Stack has announced that they will hold a series of online events from March 16 to 18 in which a good part of the sessions planned for the GDC will be covered. This includes panels on the cloud, the evolution of video game development and a glimpse behind the scenes of the development of Microsoft titles such as Minecraft and Gears of War.

In addition to these panels Microsoft was also going to hold other events such as the annual ID @ Xbox that have been officially canceled. In this type of presentation they talked about new independent releases and their arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

READ:  Is 'Jojo Rabbit' offensive? - Movie 2020

Microsoft Game Stack is the last name to be deleted from the event after PlayStation, Facebook Oculus, Kojima Productions, EA, Unity and Epic Games, who have also recently announced that they will not attend.

The organizers of the GDC count on being able to celebrate the event with total normality as it has been done with other large concentrations that have taken place in recent days at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Many of these names have also not attended Boston for PAX East by canceling certain presentations, panels and other content that could interest the player community and that of developers alike.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.