Microsoft and Epic Games also leave the GDC because of the coronavirus

Big names keep falling from confirmations for the GDC 2020 Now that Microsoft Game Stack has announced that the spread of COVID-19 has led them to cancel their attendance at the event.

After an in-depth analysis of the guide of global health authorities and taking extreme precautions, we have made the difficult decision not to participate in the Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco, "the company wrote in its blog.

To compensate for this absence, Microsoft Game Stack has announced that they will hold a series of online events from March 16 to 18 in which a good part of the sessions planned for the GDC will be covered. This includes panels on the cloud, the evolution of video game development and a glimpse behind the scenes of the development of Microsoft titles such as Minecraft and Gears of War.

In addition to these panels Microsoft was also going to hold other events such as the annual ID @ Xbox that have been officially canceled. In this type of presentation they talked about new independent releases and their arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft Game Stack is the last name to be deleted from the event after PlayStation, Facebook Oculus, Kojima Productions, EA, Unity and Epic Games, who have also recently announced that they will not attend.

The organizers of the GDC count on being able to celebrate the event with total normality as it has been done with other large concentrations that have taken place in recent days at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Many of these names have also not attended Boston for PAX East by canceling certain presentations, panels and other content that could interest the player community and that of developers alike.