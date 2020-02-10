Microsoft addresses the issue of exclusives at the beginning of Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Microsoft will propose the start of the next generation of consoles in a different way than we are used to. Giving the possibility to current Xbox One players, to continue having access to the great AAA titles of the company itself. That way, the great titles that will reach Xbox Series X, will also have version in the current console.

Now, and taking into account that it is a decision that has also generated debate, Microsoft has wanted to explain what has been the policy that has led him to act that way. And according to Phil Spencer, the company's intention is to put the player in the center and not the new console.

Information that has been revealed through an interesting interview that Xbox boss Phil Spencer has done for the Gamertag Radio medium (us via Gamingbolt). This is what he has commented on the subject: "We wanted to build a game console that was the best we could offer on a television and offer a unique ability to creators who could use to create the best games. But we don't want to make that imply an exclusion from everyone else and we also want do it with developers, since they want to find the widest possible audience. And yes, there are always compensations. ".

Somehow, Microsoft is thinking of a strategy that benefits all three parties. To them, of course, but also to the developers that will reach more users, and to the users themselves who can decide without feeling excluded.

On the other hand, this strategy suggests that, in some way, the power of Xbox Series X will be so important, that the same version of a game will look much better in it than in Xbox One. That way, it will be possible to capture the interest of the players so that they end up taking the leap as well.

Although it remains to be seen to what extent it will be possible to squeeze the hardware of the new machine in those first years of life, which is precisely the point where it will not have totally exclusive games. Time will tell, but the truth is that there is less and less to enjoy this exciting new generation.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Gamertag Radio