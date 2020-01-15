“Micky, don't fuck me!” Diego Boneta will no longer be Luis Miguel

What was a rumor has been confirmed; Diego Boneta will not give life to Luis Miguel In the second season of his biographical series, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed.

The recordings of the sequel to the bioserie of “Sun”Will begin on January 5, 2020, but Bonnet it will not be required, the communicator informed in the program “Sale el Sol”.

The reason? The second part of “Luis Miguel: the series"It will be the adult stage of the singer of" Now you can leave, "so the 29-year-old actor could not represent the physical change of"Luismi".

However, it is still unknown who will be the actor who represents Luis Miguel in the second stage of his life.

