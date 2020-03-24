Michonne and her ghosts star in TWD's 10×13

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Y Michonne went back! After all this second round of episodes of the tenth season had been disappeared, finally, the warrior played by Danai Gurira has returned to our screens to say goodbye And in what way!

Then we leave you what happened in the 10×13 of 'The Walking Dead', titled 'What We Become'. Obviously, there is spoilers.

Michonne's return



Not a second has it taken us to see Michonne in this new episode, who, as you will remember, had decided to go on a boat with that newcomer named Virgil (Kevin Carroll) who assured him that there were weapons in his land. She and her mysterious companion have arrived safely on land. But before we see them, we see a flashback that transports us to the beginnings of Gurira's character: when, with her two walkers Mike and Terry tied with a chain, she walked alone through the forest. It was the presentation of the character, who saves the life of Andrea (Laurie Holden). However, this time Michonne ignores the distress call and continues on. This is just the beginning of a story that will show how the story of the character could have been, but, it was not.

We continue. We return to real life, to that new land where Virgil will supposedly provide it with weapons. They get off the boat, where he assures him that his family is waiting for him. We are in Bloodsworth and soon everything starts to look sinister. The new survivor shows Michonne some graves. They belong to his wife and children. The problem is that they are not actually buried; if not turned into zombies and strolling along with others inside an enclosure. Virgil confesses then: he needed someone like Michonne to give them peace. He cannot finish them off.

Michonne relents and they enter the place itself. A hospital. With all the mastery she has accustomed us to, the warrior ends up alone with a good horde of hikers based on swords. Virgil, terrified and hidden, wait. Once finished, both continue walking, until they reach a room where they find several zombies hanging from the neck. The humans that used to be are committed suicide. There is Virgil's wife.

Virgil's secret

With the bodies already buried, Michonne tells Virgil that he must return to his land. The latter promises that in the morning they will search for the ammunition. But of course, she wasn't going to sit around waiting. You decide to go on an excursion on your own. And what he finds is his own dungeon.

Virgil leaves her locked in a cell after telling her that has broken his covenant to wait for the morning and that you have lost confidence. But it is not the only one. Several voices sound on the other side of the wall. They are two women and a man who tell him that they were friends of Virgil and that when the virus arrived, they decided to escape in ship leaving the rest of the people locked up. It was Virgil himself who closed the doors. And of course, there were Virgil's wife and children in there, something he would discover later. Trauma to the body and to exonerating guilt by locking up those who had followed the idea.

Michonne's ghosts

Then a tray of food appears in front of Michonne. Eat without knowing that you will have a trip psychotropic fruit of the drug that Virgil has introduced him. Through his hallucinations we see what Michonne would have in store for after having decided not to help Andrea: Negan and his family they would have found her and joined her group. Erected as the villain's right hand in its prime, it would have lived the same story from the other side. So on the fateful night of the death of Glenn she would have wielded Lucille, she had faced Rick and company, and finally, in the fall of the Saviors, she did too. Running away in the forest, Daryl would stick an arrow at him and then Rick would finish it off with his revolver.

Rick's trail

When you wake up from this elegant allegory At the title of the episode ('How we come back'), Michonne vomits and, as if nothing, attacks a Virgil who watches her. He manages to escape with the three companions in the attached cell. However, bad luck. The ship he arrived with on Virgil is on fire. This kid is smart. A boy who, by the way, spares life. It was given peace Michonne argues that, thanks to this trip, she has realized that she always took the best option.

Looking for the ammunition Michonne will find something she did not expect (and none of us): some boots cowboy. Out of his mind he tells Virgil to take her to the place where he found them. And they arrive at a ship that "appeared during a storm" explains the survivor. They go inside and there it is, the living reminiscence of Rick: on the screen of a phone it has been painted Michonne with Judith, as a permanent wallpaper. It's from Rick. What the hell happened to him? And the ship?

Unfortunately the track opens, but it does not reveal anything else. Michonne decides that she will investigate for him, accompanied by his new friends (not Virgil who stays because he promised that he would bring flowers to his wife every day). So he calls Judith via walkie and tells him that he has found something that belonged to Rick and you're going to try to find it in the north.

And we come to the end. She alone, walks, in an unknown place. It has returned to the beginning. Along with two walkers without arms or teeth, he then meets two survivors that a group has left behind. One is hurt. She hesitates, but finally repeats what she did with Andrea and guided her story: help them. And leaving with them towards a crowd that goes north Michonne has said goodbye with all the possible elegance of all of us. Although of course, there is always the surprise factor and we may see it reappear with good news that connects the series with the Rick Grimes movies. But for the moment, let's stay with that, Michonne said goodbye …

In the next episode …

'What We Become' has brought us back to Michonne, but it has also opened the door for a possible reintroduction of Rick. We will not know if this will happen before the three remaining episodes of the season. It does not look. However, what we do know is that in the next episode we will know more about that plan that Negan and Carol had in their hands, how the Whisperers will act now that Alpha is not around and, it is very possible that the expected meeting between Eugene Y Stephanie. As the "Look at the Flowers" synopsis relates: "Heroes and villains calculate the consequences of the Hilltop fire; Eugene organizes a group to meet Stephanie in hopes of fraternizing with another civilization." They will meet? Next Monday we will know.