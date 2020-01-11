Michelle Vieth shows off her young face at 40

Share it:

There is no doubt that the years do not pass over the actress Michelle Vieth who looks spectacular at 40 years of age, because she posted a photo on her social networks where she shows herself without makeup, looking identical to how she began in the Soñoras soap opera.

Apparently the actress was training to look sexier than she is, but decided to take a few minutes of rest so she took a famous selfie with which she managed to make everyone fall in love, making it clear that she still looks pretty jovial face.

So far the photo has more than five thousand likes and several comments of all kinds, also congratulated her for being able to focus on her career after retiring from the show a few years ago, because a sex video which infiltrated the internet made it move away from the reflectors for a while.

"How beautiful you look naturally you have beautiful eyes", "You look beautiful and sexy very beautiful heart", "Very beautiful, a great greeting and scorched the distance", "How beautiful are you my little naughty", they wrote to Vieth because of the tender photo, his followers also asked him to return to the soap operas soon.

It is worth mentioning that the driver is also in the best stage of her life and that is that she gave love a new opportunity since she is a couple of the reality star, Luis Caballero, better known as the Potro with whom she takes a great time and made public her Romance on a television show.