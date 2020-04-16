Michelle Vieth ends up without a job and without a boyfriend at the same time

Share it:

Michelle Vieth has been seen black in recent weeks, since Luis Caballero el Potro from Acapulco Shore announced that he was no longer the driver's boyfriend, leaving everyone surprised because they looked very much in love.

In addition, the journalist Alex Kaffie announced that the famous woman was out of a job because the Tu Casa TV program went off the air forming great controversy since she did not say anything about the matter and that is that for many Michelle she has been a very transparent woman.

But Michelle, far from worrying about her work and love life, has focused more on her during this quarantine where we have seen her more tanning very often and showing the tremendous figure that is loaded because her fans have let her know.

"Beautiful Michelle, that color is amazing", "Precious and beautiful I love you, you are my platonic love, greeting", "I love you very much, I wanted Michelle seriously, nobody reaches you in your beauty and I die of jealousy when I see those photos here but I love seeing you, "they wrote to Michelle.

It is worth mentioning that some Internet users assure that the breakup of Michelle and Potro could have been due to their return to Acapulco Shore where everything happens.

