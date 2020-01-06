Michelle Salas explodes by filtering PHOTOS with her supposed boyfriend 26 years older

A few days ago, photographs circulated in social networks in which she appears very affectionate with a 56-year-old millionaire man, Michelle Salas decided to break the silence about her relationship with the hotel entrepreneur.

Luis Miguel's daughter caused controversy because the rumor was circulated that he had a possible affair with businessman Alan Faena, who is 26 years older than her.

In the photographs the fashion blogger was seen in a romantic plan with Alan Faena during Art Basel in Miami, where they kissed and caressed in front of all the attendees, however, the 30-year-old left to deny the rumors.

Through her Intagram account, Michelle Salas posted a video to express how she felt after her private life was exposed.

“There comes a point where he is tired, even if you don't mind and are used to having things slip and such… there comes a time when he is super tired, and nobody sees it that way and everyone is just seeing the other side and it's like always having an opinion or judging or speaking badly… ”.

He later published a statement and explains that the entrepreneur is a family friend with whom he has several future projects.

"I am not giving explanations … but for the great relationship that exists with my family … I think it is important to publicly clarify the following: Mr. Alan Faena is mainly a friend of my whole family, as a godfather to me, someone I admire a lot and not It has no other relationship with me. As I have previously published, we are good friends and we have important professional projects in the future … for which we have worked and lived together in recent months, ”he wrote.

With information from the magazine Who.

It may interest you:

‘She is still nervous’: Eduardo Capetillo confesses what it causes in Bibi Gaytán