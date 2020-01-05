Michelle Salas confesses what she likes most about her dad Luis Miguel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Michelle Salas participated in a dynamic on the YouTube channel "Hello! 4U", which consisted of answering 100 questions in five minutes. Among these questions could not miss some in relation to his famous father Luis Miguel. "Today I am very nervous and very excited because I decided to join a trend that is being used a lot on YouTube. They are many questions in such a short time, so I will have to be super fast because there will be no editions, it will not to have any kind of trap, "commented the model and influencer.

One of these was what his father's favorite song was, to which he replied that "The Unconditional". Other questions to the great-granddaughter of Silvia Pinal was about the physical attributes she liked most of her father, "his charisma and his eyes"he said.









The young woman is very reserved about the relationship she has with her father; Two years ago he surprised his followers by publishing a photo with Luis Miguel, on the occasion of his birthday.

On the other hand, through a statement he shared on his social networks, Stephanie Salas's daughter clarified the rumors regarding having a romantic relationship with the businessman with Alan Faena.

"Mr. Alan Faena is, mainly, a friend of my whole family, as a godfather to me, someone who I admire very much and has no other relationship with me, as I have published previously, we are good friends and We have important future professional projects for both brands for which we have worked and lived together in recent months. "