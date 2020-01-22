Michelle Salas confesses what she likes most about her dad Luis Miguel

As rarely, Michelle Salas revealed what she likes most about her father, the famous Luis Miguel …

In Youtube a fun dynamic that your youtuber Favorite must answer 100 questions in five minutes.

The daughter of the Sun wanted to join the fun activity and revealed interesting details about her famous dad and through the YouTube channel of Hola, Salas answered what her favorite father's song is:

’The unconditional’ or ‘I don't know about you?

To which Michelle did not hesitate to answer that The unconditional.

Michelle also confessed what she likes most about Luis Miguel:

His charisma and his eyes. "

Michelle Salas is the daughter of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas. He was born on June 13, 1989.

