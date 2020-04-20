Michelle Salas and the image with which she celebrates the 50 of Luis Miguel, her father

Share it:

The singer Luis Miguel celebrates this Sunday for his 50 years of life and through Instagram, Michelle Salas, his daughter, places an image of him in which he poses from the kitchen with a cup in his hands and forgets to congratulate him.

Michelle Salas, daughter of the singers Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas, sparks controversy on Instagram for not congratulating her famous dad on this Sunday, April 19, her birthday.

Coffee break @aloyoga #aloyoga ", Michelle Salas titled the image cited, and in it appears in pajamas. Apparently just got up.

Michelle's fans immediately let her know that today is her father's birthday and ask her not to forget to congratulate him.

Congratulations to your dad who has given us 50 years of life and 40 of his beautiful voice "," And congratulations to dad for when "," I ask you to congratulate whoever put his golden seed so that you could come out. It is your blood, the gene that gives light and shines yesterday, today and forever. Your dad is God. "

And for some reason Michelle does not publicly congratulate Luis Miguel, from whom she was away practically all her childhood and adolescence.

When Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula were a couple, years ago, the reunion between father and daughter would have come, and it is said that Arámbula had to do with both giving themselves the opportunity to live together as a family.









In various media outlets, it has been spoken since weeks ago that Luis Miguel and Michelle, his daughter, were distanced again.

Michelle has been approached by the national and international press on several occasions and on the subject she did not want to speak a single word.









