Michelle Pfeiffer in quarantine without make-up: the actress sends fans delirious

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If on the one hand the quarantine has blocked practically all the most awaited film productions, on the other it has allowed us to enter into closer contact with the stars of the big screen, who from their isolation wanted to share various aspects of their life with fans : is a good example Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Scarface star, who had returned to acting in Madre in 2017! and Assassination on the Orient Express after a few years of stop, she was in fact forced to do the same as many of her colleagues to take a new break due to the coronavirus emergency.

Pause during which Pfeiffer has been particularly active on social networks: in fact, there are many photos with which the ex-Catwoman has constantly updated her followers on Instagram, showing herself often and willingly without a trick of makeup and showing off all the beauty it has always sported with ease.

A choice that was particularly appreciated by Michelle's fans, who did not fail to see how the actress was now 62 years old has not lost a single comma of that charm that has always distinguished it, and which is perhaps even more evident without the intervention of make-up.

Speaking of beauty: it seems that someone claims that Michelle Pfeiffer was too beautiful to be credible in one of her films. Will it be true?