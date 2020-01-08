Michelle Monaghan talks about her remake

Share it:

The filming of remake from 'Young and Witches' officially ended a few weeks ago, and there are many of us who need to see some material from this new version of the classic noventero that Blumhouse, Red Wagon and Sony will give us this year. One of the actresses who was placed under the direction of its director, Zoe Lister-Jones, was Michelle Monaghan, who just talked about what we can expect from this new reboot.

Chatting recently with Collider Ladies Night, the actress talked about 'Young and Bruges', a film in which at the moment we do not know what role she will play.

"It's a fantastic group of young actresses. It was a really feminine production, it was fantastic."Monaghan said in the middle. "Zoe is very smart. The movie is creepy, but it is also quite timely and relevant in terms of what it is about and how it has been reinvented."

The new four witches that we will see in the remake They are Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna, to which names like David Duchovny, Donald MacLean Jr., Nicholas Galitzine and Julian Gray.





The new version of 'Young and Witches' will focus on Hannah, a high school pariah who befriends Tabby, Lourdes and Frankie, beginning to experiment with witchcraft. The girls will unleash a power that at the beginning is beneficial in their lives, but that will slowly begin to take control in a very negative way. Hannah is the one who will learn more about this power and how much it affects the girl group.

Andrew Fleming, director of the original film, is on board this new version as executive producer, along with Jason Blum, Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher, who were responsible for producing.