The measure had already been applied to five other entities in February and implies a tightening of the rules for its operation. "From now on, they will have to send to the Department of State the list of their personnel" and their "real estate", explained in this regard the assistant secretary of state, David Stilwell.
Michel Platini explained why he voted Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup
June 22, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Michel Platini explained why he voted Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup
- Crunchyroll Expo 2020: the event will be held, the first virtual edition announced
- The Last of Us 2: Ellie's guitar replica is on sale at an exorbitant price
- Demon Slayer: Nezuko, Uraraka and Noelle exchange clothes in a wonderful fan art
- The Messenger: Sabotage's platform could arrive soon on Xbox One
- The barter between two figures from Barcelona and Juventus that they take for granted in Italy
- Tower of God, the author speaks: "Happy with success. My inspiration? Dragon Ball"
- Fallout 76: One of the most requested features is coming with Update 20
Add Comment