Michel Castro the other son of Verónica Castro that few know

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Verónica Castro and her eldest son Cristian Castro have been in the eye of the hurricane on more than one occasion, since their scandals have become the sensation of the press since the popularity they both have is enormous.

But many wonder that he is the youngest of the dynasty, it is about Michel, who is also the son of the actress and businessman Enrique Niembro, who contrary to them both is far from the world of entertainment, because he manages his life more private

Michel is not far from the show since he is a film producer, in Los Angeles he has done his job and although he does not work head on he does wonders behind the lens, because from a young age he dedicated himself to that career which he is very passionate about.

In social networks Michel has more than 14 thousand followers, who have witnessed the most important moments of his life one of them was when he married his wife in Flor who is deeply in love because in each publication they make the note is noted love they splurge

"What a beautiful couple. Congratulations to both of you and many blessings always", "What a beautiful son you are, my God takes care of you a lot", "How beautiful, fan of your mother when she began to live", they write to Mich on their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Michel has rarely given his opinion on his family and his scandals because he takes care of this type of detail so as not to enter the eye of the hurricane, since it is not considered a public figure.