TV Shows

Michel Castro the other son of Verónica Castro that few know

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Verónica Castro and her eldest son Cristian Castro have been in the eye of the hurricane on more than one occasion, since their scandals have become the sensation of the press since the popularity they both have is enormous.

But many wonder that he is the youngest of the dynasty, it is about Michel, who is also the son of the actress and businessman Enrique Niembro, who contrary to them both is far from the world of entertainment, because he manages his life more private

Michel is not far from the show since he is a film producer, in Los Angeles he has done his job and although he does not work head on he does wonders behind the lens, because from a young age he dedicated himself to that career which he is very passionate about.

In social networks Michel has more than 14 thousand followers, who have witnessed the most important moments of his life one of them was when he married his wife in Flor who is deeply in love because in each publication they make the note is noted love they splurge

READ:  Trixie Mattel? Edwin Luna hits with a makeup face like drag queen

"What a beautiful couple. Congratulations to both of you and many blessings always", "What a beautiful son you are, my God takes care of you a lot", "How beautiful, fan of your mother when she began to live", they write to Mich on their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Michel has rarely given his opinion on his family and his scandals because he takes care of this type of detail so as not to enter the eye of the hurricane, since it is not considered a public figure.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.