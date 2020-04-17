General News

 Michael Shannon says it's a "shame" what happened to Zack Snyder with DC

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image from The Man of Steel (2013)

The on-demand release of the film "The Quarry" has given the opportunity to speak once more with the actor Michael Shannon, that we remember played the villain of "The Man of Steel", General Zod. The actor we know that he has always remained a little apart from all the difference of opinions around Zack Snyder and DC, but they have asked him directly, and at least the actor has been involved.

After being a defender of the end that Zod had in the film a few days ago, he now regrets the situation around Zack Snyder, although obviously without specifying or pronouncing much more about it:

I love working with Zack Snyder and I think it's very sad, he's been through a lot of difficulties lately, I don't know what happened to all that DC stuff. I think it's a shame. I mean, his vision of ‘The Man of Steel’ I thought it was incredible. I don't know how all that got derailed, but I think it's a shame.

Shannon went on to say that he does not know what happened to lead to Snyder's departure from the DC universe and clarified, once again, that it had nothing to do with that "cameo" he has in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice":

I do not know what happened. People think I'm in Batman v Superman, which I guess I am, for about fifteen seconds. I'm mostly in Batman v Superman as a giant, naked rubber doll, which I really had nothing to do with.

Via information | Joblo

READ:  Tiger King Debut Season About to Release On Netflix
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.