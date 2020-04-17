 Michael Shannon says it's a "shame" what happened to Zack Snyder with DC

Share it:

The on-demand release of the film "The Quarry" has given the opportunity to speak once more with the actor Michael Shannon, that we remember played the villain of "The Man of Steel", General Zod. The actor we know that he has always remained a little apart from all the difference of opinions around Zack Snyder and DC, but they have asked him directly, and at least the actor has been involved.

After being a defender of the end that Zod had in the film a few days ago, he now regrets the situation around Zack Snyder, although obviously without specifying or pronouncing much more about it:

I love working with Zack Snyder and I think it's very sad, he's been through a lot of difficulties lately, I don't know what happened to all that DC stuff. I think it's a shame. I mean, his vision of ‘The Man of Steel’ I thought it was incredible. I don't know how all that got derailed, but I think it's a shame.

Shannon went on to say that he does not know what happened to lead to Snyder's departure from the DC universe and clarified, once again, that it had nothing to do with that "cameo" he has in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice":

I do not know what happened. People think I'm in Batman v Superman, which I guess I am, for about fifteen seconds. I'm mostly in Batman v Superman as a giant, naked rubber doll, which I really had nothing to do with.

Via information | Joblo