 Michael Shannon defends the end of The Man of Steel

The movie "The Man of Steel" 2013 divided Superman fans in some ways, and although it was largely welcomed by the public, there are many fans who complained about the somber tone and lack of illusion and joy it inspired. Especially because of the end of the movie, in which Superman ends up killing General Zod.

Now, years later, the actor Michael Shannon who played the villain in that movie has opined on that controversial decision. Zod in that movie tries to protect Krypton and his people regardless of cost, thereby deciding to turn Earth into a new Krypton. Superman frustrates this objective, and ends up having a face to face with Zod, who after refusing to come to his senses and wanting to destroy the Earth if he cannot transform it, throws an order at Superman. Kal-El has no choice but to break Zod's neck. A turn that, as we say, divided many fans.

In a new interview, Shannon was asked about Zod's death in the movie, and he is adamant that it was the only way to end the story:

No, I don't think there was any other way to end, really. I mean, Zod says it's me or you. I will not let you survive. I will kill you, unless you kill me. And that seemed Greek enough to me, you know?

The actor acknowledges that he is generally a defender of the ideas of the screenwriter and directors because his job is to act, not to talk about issues that he does not know about.

I've seen other actors who are more comfortable showing up and criticizing the script and the story. But I've never been really comfortable with that, unless there's something that doesn't make sense. I keep my mouth shut because I'm not a writer. I can't write a script to earn my living. So I have a lot of respect for the script and I only get out of it if the director encourages me to do it.

