Michael Schumacher will go under the knife again: how is the special treatment for the F1 legend

The Italian press reported that Michael Schumacher will return to the operating room (REUTERS)

After several months without knowing about the health of Michael Schumacher, it was learned that the former German pilot, seven-time world champion of Formula 1, will go back to the operating room in the next few days to undergo a stem cell treatment aiming to regenerate your Central Nervous System.

6 and a half years after his serious ski accident, Schumacher will again be in the hands of the surgeon specializing in coronary surgery Philippe Menasché, according to information published this Wednesday by the Italian media Contro Copertina.

This prestigious doctor, director of the Georges-Pompidou Hospital in Paris, has already seen ‘Schumi ’ late last year with Intravenous injections of a laboratory-prepared cocktail of therapeutic secretions from very young heart cells, which in turn come from special stem cells.

Michael Schumacher will undergo stem cell surgery (EFE) again



The objective of the intervention to which legendary pilot of 51 years already underwent last year in the French capital is to obtain a anti-inflammatory effect throughout the body. In statements published by the aforementioned Italian newspaper, the neurosurgeon Nicola Acciari assured that Schumacher suffers from muscle atrophy and osteoporosis due to the inability to perform physical activity.

"In the last 20 years, science has made tremendous progress in the field of stem cell treatment. But that doesn't change the fact that we still know little about the human brain. We cannot predict what results the treatment will bring ”, he warned Acciari, who works at the Hospital Bellaria in Bologna.

The Á Kaiser ’ suffered serious brain injury a result of the fall he had while skiing in the French Alps and he woke up from a coma six months after the accident. From the clinic he was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Lausanne (Switzerland) and from there to the family chalet of Gland, conditioned by the pilot's wife, Corinna Betsch, to provide you with the care you need.

Michael Schumacher had an accident on December 29, 2013 while skiing

Since the accident on December 29, 2013, the health of Schumacher it has become a private matter and his family has endured the media pressure, especially in the weeks following the accident, when the world press was on duty at the Grenoble clinic in France.

Recently, the Brazilian Felipe Massa said he visited Schumacher at his home in Switzerland and limited himself to describing his current situation as "Complicated".

