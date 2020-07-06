Michael Schumacher stole his girlfriend, drove a hearse, and was runner-up in Formula 1

Share it:

Schumi and Frentzen celebrating on the San Marino podium in 1997. It was at the Imola circuit that HH achieved his first victory in F-1, in his fourth race at Williams (CORSA Archive).

¿Michael Schumacher it "icardeado" to Heinz-Harald Frentzen? It is the verb that became natural since Mauro Icardi began his relationship with Wanda Nara, the ex-wife of someone who was his friend, striker Maxi López. The history of Argentine footballers was not exactly the same as that of the former German Formula 1 drivers, although here one also stayed with the other's wife. It is worth clarifying that although they met since the time of karting, they did not have a strong personal bond either. After the drama that the Kaiser began to live with his ski accident in late 2013, Frentzen said that "They did not become friends" and that always "They ran with respect", even though her ex-partner, Corinna Betsch, left him to go with the seven-time world champion.

Frentzen and Schumacher were not born in golden cradles and it cost them a lot their beginnings in motorsports. In the case of Frentzen (known as HH by the initials of his names) and who is the protagonist of this story, As he did not have money to carry his kart in a trailer, he transported it in a hearse that was from the family business run by his father Heinrich-Harald Frentzen. Born on May 18, 1967 in Mönchengladbach, he excelled in karting where he was national champion in 1981 and there he began to compete against Schumacher. "He was a year and a half bigger than Michael and that in the youth championships shows a lot"he recognized. He then went on to promotional categories such as the Formula Lotus Opel and the German Formula 3.

In the late 1980s, Germany had pilots in the F-1 as Bernd Schneider, Christian Danner, Joachim Winkelhock and Volker Weidler, but that their true conditions for running in poor teams could not be shown. So Bernie Ecclestone, at the time in charge of the Máxima, wanted to enhance the German image in the category and her idea was to promote young people who could consecrate themselves tomorrow.

The English magnate met with the German motorsport federation which presented two candidates, Frentzen and Schumacher. In 1989 they set a goal for them: the first person to win an F-3 race would win a test in an F-1. Schumacher did it by triumphing at Österreichring (Austria). The first spark occurred since Frentzen accused him of having taken him off the track …

Anyway that year's championship took him Karl Wendlinger, who also reached F-1, but did not show off because he ran in uncompetitive teams. The Austrian added 164 points and by only one he beat Frentzen and Schumacher who tied for the runner-up. In the heads-up between them the numbers threw a technical tie:

Poles positions: F (3) vs. S (2).

Lap records: F (1) vs. S (0).

Wins: F (3) vs. S (2).

Podiums: F (6) vs. S (7).

Dropouts: F (1) vs. S (0).

Top 10 in the race: F (10) vs. S (10).

Top five in career: F (7) vs. S (10).

From left to right: Peter Sauber (team-manager), Michael Schumacher, Karl Wendlinger and Heinz-Harald Frentzen. It was when they joined the Sauber-Mercedes Junior Team of the World Sport Prototype (frentzen.de).

The following year Schumi kept the title of the specialty and they never fulfilled the promise of the test on an F-1 … However he, HH and Wendlinger were recruited by Mercedes that in 1988 and by the hand of the Swiss team of Peter Sauber Still, he returned to big motorsport. It was at the World Championship of Sport Prototypes (today WEC), where the Teutonic house achieved the title in 1989 and 1990, but with other riders. In the first rookie trials, Jochen Neerpasch, Mercedes competition director, recalled that "Of the three, HH was the fastest to get a rhythm, he had natural talent and it seemed that everything was going easy for him. Then there were Michael and Karl, in that order. Anyway, all three were really good. ".

However, in 1990, Frentzen only ran one race with the Sauber C11 of the so-called Mercedes Junior Team. HH prioritized his season in Formula 3000 (at that time the pre-F-1 category) on Eddie Jordan's team (write this name down).

Beyond sports Frentzen maintained a good relationship with Schumacher. The two were seen on occasion and Corinna Betsch, HH's girlfriend, whose relationship began in March 1989. She was an office clerk. German journalist Ralf Bach, who at that time was editor of Auto Zeitung and was very close to them and especially to Schumacher, in 2018 recalled in dialogue with the TZ media that "Michael liked to listen to and dance to the music of Marianne Rosenberg (a German pop singer)".

Corinna Betsch and Heinz-Harald Frentzen in their time in German Formula 3 (whosdatedwho.com).

Very young and with eighties looks: Corinna Betsch, Michael Schumacher and Heinz-Harald Frentzen (whosdatedwho.com).

The situation was strange. Schumacher was attracted to Corinna. Others claimed that Schumi would always have been on the prowl to accompany the Heinz-Harald couple when he failed to do so. Until one day he lunged and asked the blonde "Do you want to go for a ride on a motorcycle?". It was a journey of no return for her relationship with HH. After 19 months of dating he left it for Michael to who cares to this day. Her husband has been fighting for life since December 29, 2013, when he suffered the serious ski accident in the French Alps..

Also in 1991, Schumi beat Frentzen on another front: He debuted first in F-1. It was August 25 with the Jordan team. For its part, HH continued in Formula 3000, but with Team Vortex and completed two bad exercises in 1990 and 1991 (18th and 14th). In 1992 and 1993 he emigrated to the Japanese Formula 3000 where he did not excel beyond being in one of the main squads such as Team Nova (14th and 9th). He had to wait until 1994 to reach the Maxima and it was also with the Sauber team and the Mercedes engines. In that year Schumacher (with Benetton) reached the first of his seven titles and in 1995 he married Corinna. They had two children, Gina María and Mick, a Formula 2 driver who dreams of following in his father's footsteps.

Until in 1997 came the great opportunity for Frentzen. He was able to join Williams, by then the most powerful team, in replacement of English Damon Hill, who would have asked Sir Frank Williams £ 8,000,000 a year to renew your contract. The British team-manager refused the request of the then world champion and his place was taken by HH, who would have signed £ 2,500,000 for the season.

For the first time, Germany had two strong candidates for the crown. And the German press asserted that Frentzen was the only one who with a car with similar benefits could overcome Schumacher. "I always pushed myself to get to F-1. I think if you don't put your own pressure on and you don't motivate yourself personally, you go elsewhere with your mind. So pressure is necessary. Sometimes more, sometimes less, but there always is. I remember that in the first tests I did with Sauber at Mugello (Italian road course), I had the pressure to show people that they did not believe in me, that they could drive an F-1 ”HH recounted in early 1997.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen (Jordan) on the way to victory in France in 1999. He precedes Michael Schumacher (Ferrari). He won a difficult race in the rain (Archivo CORSA).

On his great rival, Schumacher, he maintained that "He is a great pilot, perhaps the best, and he also knows how to work on the psychological aspect of his rivals., as demonstrated days ago by declaring that I had all the pressure to win. But those statements neither bother me nor pressure me. They only motivate me more to meet all those who trusted me. On the track the words end ”.

The way of life of both was always different. Frentzen's simplicity contrasted with Schumacher's haughtiness. Frentzen never collected super millionaire sums unlike Schumacher. It is true that he did not win as much as he did either. That year the German fans were divided despite the fact that Schumi, already in Ferrari, fought for the title until the last date. It was that controversial definition where the Kaiser threw his car at the Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, who was the other scepter candidate and teammate of Frentzen. For his maneuver the German was declassified from the race in Jerez de la Frontera (headquarters of the European GP), of the 1997 championship. The glory was for the son of the remembered Gilles.

With the exclusion of Schumi's score, HH was runner-up. That season he won for the first time (San Marino) and in 1998 he continued at Williams, although with an uncompetitive monopost. In 1999 he returned to the hosts of Jordan (the team with which Schumacher debuted) and with a car that was not sharp, he had two victories (France and Italy) and finished third in the general positions. Personally, he also had a rematch since he married Tanja Nigge, with whom he had three daughters Lea, Sarah and Fenja.

He continued to run in F-1 until 2003. He also landed on the teams Prost (2001), Arrows (2002) and ended where he started, at Sauber (one race in 2002 and all of 2003). While he ran in Argentina in the last four years, the category visited our country: he was fifth in 1995, in what was his best result at the Oscar and Juan Gálvez Autodrome. Then he dropped out in 1996 and 1997. And he was ninth in 1998. In his ten seasons at Maxima he started a total of 156 races, got two pole positions, 18 podiums and six lap records..

Front of the funeral parlor "Harald Frentzen", the HH family business in Mönchengladbach. On the left is a Mercedes similar to the ones driven by the former F-1 (bestattungshaus-harald-frentzen.de).

His campaign continued in the DTM (German Tourism Championship) and later in long-term races. He retired in 2014 and did not forget his own. He didn't drop a ring and drove one of the family business hearse, a Mercedes E-Class. And revealed an interesting fact: “My sister Nicole inherited the family business founded by our father (passed away that year), and I drive the hearse through the streets of Mönchengladbach. Even during my campaign in the F-1, more than once I helped my dad with his business and now I am doing it with my sister ”, he assured the Kölner Express newspaper.

Later HH became involved in the field of renewable energy and in 2015 moved to a house that has solar recharging. He also started testing electric race cars and is betting on that alternative for a future in motorsport that he already has in Formula E as his main category. It is usually seen in some races in Europe, it is very loved by the fierros, although it maintains its low profile.

On the delicate situation that Schumacher is going through and his true bond, he indicated to Speedweek that "we were alike, but we never became friends. When we ran we treated each other with respect. I also didn't feel like I was close enough to contact his family after his ski accident. Of course I keep my fingers crossed for him, Corinna and her children”.

In the 1997 season alone, Heinz-Harald Frentzen had a car of equal or better potential than Michael Schumacher in the F-1. He never mixed a grudge on the track for personal issues like the case of Corinna. In sports, what would have happened if you would have had more chances with competitive cars? Everything remained in the field of conjecture. The truth is that HH was one of the ones who met Schumi the most above and below the cars.

