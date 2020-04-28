 Michael Rosenbaum hopes to return for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Share it:

One of the surprises he left us Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2" It was that cameo of actors like Michael Rosenbaum, Sylvester Stallone or Michelle Yeoh to embody the versions of Guardians of the Galaxy of the 31st century, specifically Martinex, Stakar and Fin. We know absolutely nothing of what we will see in "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”, but it seems that we will have the returns of Martinex and Stakar.

The actor Michael Rosenbaum He has recently commented revealed that although it is not something that is completely closed, he believes that he will return for this third film of the Guardians, because the director and screenwriter James Gunn himself told him that there were high possibilities that this was the case:

(Martinex) was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy. When James told me about it, he said: ‘Hey, you know this is something that could be… It's not a great role in this first (appearance), but you're in the final credits and there's a good chance that you'll come back.’. So I said, 'Of course, yes, let's do it.'

Rosenbaum also admits that he was unfamiliar with Martinex and these original Guardians of the Galaxy prior to the movie. To this day he recognizes that he is already much more up to date with the character.

