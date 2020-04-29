 Michael Rosenbaum had to decline a role in The Suicide Squad

Share it:

We recently echoed some statements by the actor Michael Rosenbaum where he talks about his experience in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and the future of Martinex advanced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shifting from fictional universe, it seems that director James Gunn also wanted to hire him to "The Suicide Squad", which has a fairly large cast.

According to a ComicBook account, everything was planned for him to keep the role but he finally had to undergo surgery that prevented him from joining the cast. He remembers it this way:

I was close. It should have been me. Let's say I should have been in it but I had to have neck surgery and I couldn't interpret anything. It was too physical for that moment and I couldn't risk my neck but I had the part. I'm not going to say what role it was, but I had it. James is always kind and thinks of you so I think when the time is right … I think it's nice that your friends think of you and get a role.

Maybe when we start watching something from the movie we can start to speculate what role Gunn had in mind for Rosenbaum. At most we will have to wait for the premiere of the film on August 6, 2021.

We close with a confirmation that Gunn has given on Twitter when saying that they have shot the film in "True 4K" as opposed to the subsequent conversion that is usually carried out in this type of production for its subsequent sale in that format. Advances that the film is "colossal" and that you will take full advantage of this higher resolution format.

Yes we’re finishing #TheSuicideSquad (and the VFX) in true 4K (as opposed to finishing in 2K and up-ressing for 4K releases, which is more common). It's a colossal film which will more than make use of all this. https://t.co/eFGldeiJss – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 27, 2020

Via information | Comic book