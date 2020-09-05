Michael Rooker talks about his battle against COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mostly known for the role of Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy, not everyone knows that Michael Rooker also starred in The Walking Dead from 2010 to 2014. Another little-known news was that the actor contracted COVID-19: to report it himself along with important updates on his health conditions.

In the past few weeks, the actor has in fact been away from spotlights and microphones, despite being one of the cast members of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and now we know why: Rooker has spent long time in quarantine after testing positive for Coronavirus, a disease that made him very weak. Below you will find the Facebook post in which he shows the long-awaited negative result of the swab and reassures fans and friends: she’s fine now and is ready to get back into action.

“Well the day has come: today, September 4, 2020, great news arrives. If you still haven’t understood why I isolated myself in my extravagant and fantastic Aistream trailer, let me help you by saying that I fought against COVID-19. You must know that it has been a long battle and, as in any war, everything was legitimate. In the midst of this epic battle I have come to the conclusion that once it has entered your body, there is not much that can be done from the outside to fight COVID-19. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level, but this is my personal opinion, certainly not the conclusion of some scientific study“.

Rooker then continued: “Personally, I made the decision not to take any more medicines, vitamins or supplements. I had a feeling that if my immune system was not able to withstand the blows of this battle, adding other factors would only do more damage, overloading and further stressing the kidneys and liver.Every day I could feel and see the results of those battles based on how I felt one day and the next. I felt awful, or maybe pretty good, but most of the time I was hardly a human being. So I wanted to let you know that the epilogue of all those daily battles has finally come: my body has won the war! Covid fought well, but in the end I managed to knock it down! Buy my immune system! A shot to the head, a couple of side hooks and that’s it: Rooker wins the match. “