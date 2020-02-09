 Michael Rooker remembers that What If …? can do everything

Share it:

Marvel Studios is currently working on “Marvel’s What If…?”, a series of exclusive Disney + animation that will take us through the different films of the cinematographic universe to show us how they would have been to change key events. Thus, we will see Peggy Carter as Captain Britannia replacing Steve Rogers or T’Challa as Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The study has recently confirmed that they are already working on a second season but to start opening their mouths before official material arrives (what we have seen so far has been leaked), we have a few statements by the actor Michael Rooker in a podcast in which he has participated. The actor played Yondu in the first two installments of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and he will return to voice his animated version.

Rooker has confirmed that they have long recorded their respective dialogues (something we already knew) and It reminds us that we can really expect everything in this series:

Everyone and everything can change in "What If …?", just to let you know.

"What If …?" This 2021 will arrive at Disney +.