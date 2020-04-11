 Michael Rooker open to returning to UCM but not like Yondu

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two" brought goodbye to Yondu, interpreted by Michael Rooker. It is true that we will see it again in the animated series "What If …?", for which the actor has already recorded his phrases, but we do not know if perhaps there could be some form of return in the future, perhaps in the form of a flashback in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

About two years ago, when the character's death was most recent, he was completely willing to return in the future, however, when asked again on the show that actor Michael Rosenbaum presents – the same as Lex Luthor in the Serie Smallville-, Rooker is less interested in that possibility. If that would return to participate in a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not playing Yondu, because it would be to spoil what he believes was a wonderful farewell.

No way am I dead. I'm dead. My character is dead, ”Rooker replies when asked directly if he participates in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. I would play something else, I wouldn't mind. He would play something else, but why would he want to play Yondu? Yondu had the most amazing farewell you would ever want in Marvel cinematic history. OMG friend why do you want to mess that up by bringing the character back now? I'm with (James) Gunn. There are consequences when you die, you are supposed to stay dead! What the hell have you come back for? Why are you bringing all these idiots back? Give me a break. Go ahead, make another movie.

In fact, the actor considers that moment in which Yondu last looks at "his son" is a "beautiful moment", and considers it one of the most memorable scenes of his career.