Michael Rooker, an intruder breaks into the Guardians of the Galaxy star's home

Michael Rooker is famous for his tough roles, from the hateful Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead to the ruthless bounty hunter Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy. So it might not be a good idea to cross the boundaries of your property late at night …

The actor has decided to tell his misadventure with a long post on Instagram: "You are your own first responder … this person woke me up from a deep sleep in the middle of the night. It was about half past midnight, and I heard she was having an intense conversation with herself outside the trailer I've been quarantining in these weeks. I went out to find out what was going on and I found this lady with her pants down on the bumper of my trailer, maybe he thought it was a bathroom, I don't know. "

Not a very pleasant situation. At that point, Rooker tried to push her away, but when he refused, he was forced to call the police. In doing so he tried to keep an eye on the woman, especially so that she did not come near the house where his family was sleeping peacefully (the actor slept in his trailer in the garden so as not to be in contact with the family due to the pandemic) . Shortly after, however, he decided to quickly re-enter the trailer to get a jacket.

"When I got back out she was gone, was not where I had left her, she had ventured into the driveway between the parked cars and was climbing the stairs to enter my house. It was the straw that broke the camel's back. I immediately ran up the stairs, cut her way and confronted her with a little more aggression. At the end I gave her a quick kick with my foot to dissuade her from entering".

The woman reacted by running away, under the incredulous gaze of Rooker, who then called the police again to cancel the intervention. The next morning, however, someone else thought of alerting the police, and in the photo you can see the arrest in progress: "Thanks to the LAPD for making the streets safe by taking this person out of you. Let's hope that he can get the help he surely needs".

Fortunately, in the end no one was hurt, even if police intervention was required. Meanwhile, Rooker has also celebrated 6 years of Guardians of the Galaxy, and has admitted that he would like to return to Marvel movies with another role.