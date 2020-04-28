Michael Robinson's lesson in containment and respect on the night of his last great sporting joy

A historian of football and sports broadcasts, our beloved Michael Robinson has left us this 61-year-old on Wednesday due to cancer, a metastatic melanoma. Robinson announced it about a year and a half ago and since the day he made it public in La Ventana he has given an example of fighting cancer. That fight made the cancer not kill him every day of his remaining life, as he himself declared weeks ago.

Already with cancer quite advanced, he lived his last great sporting joy: lto Champions conquered by his beloved Liverpool. That Champions, last edition, Liverpool gave an impressive attractive offensive football recital and left on the way Historic nights like the semifinals at Anfield against Barcelona, ​​where they went back 3-0 and got into the Madrid final, beating the team trained by Ernesto Valverde 4-0.

In the final against Tottenham, played at the Wanda Metropolitano, he gave a lesson of containment and respect in the broadcast of Movistar Plus before the enormous joy of his Liverpool's two goals, with which the ‘red’ won their sixth Champions League.

Robinson also made history of the Champions on the field of play, where he won with Liverpool the most prestigious trophy in Europe in 1984.